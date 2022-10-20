Explosive England can beat anyone, but bowlers matter

England’s limited overs teams underwent another reset before the T20 World Cup in Australia. Morgan transformed a struggling team into strong

England’s limited overs teams underwent another reset before the T20 World Cup.

Morgan was replaced as captain by wicketkeeper/opener Jos Buttler.

England bat deep and powerfully with Ben Stokes, and Liam Livingstone.

Advertisement

After captain Eoin Morgan’s retirement, England’s limited overs teams underwent another reset before the T20 World Cup in Australia. Morgan transformed a struggling team into one that rewarded aggression and risk and did not punish failure.

Morgan, a shrewd captain and master accumulator, was replaced as captain by wicketkeeper/opener Jos Buttler, and prolific opener Jason Roy was dropped.

The next generation has increased batting aggression, ensuring England, who like to bowl first, can chase any target. With some big names rested for the recent Pakistan series, they don’t seem to have settled on a first-choice line-up.

Alex Hales, who replaced Roy after three years, has shown his prodigious hitting. Buttler should open with Phil Salt, a top-quality alternative. Morgan’s five is Pakistani star Harry Brook.

England bat deep and powerfully with Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Buttler, and Moeen Ali. England’s chances of adding to their 2010 T20 World Cup title depend more on their bowlers’ consistency than their main rivals’ all-out firepower.

They have experience and the “X-factor” in wrist spinner Adil Rashid.

Advertisement

Rashid’s extraordinary control and consistency make him parsimonious and force batsmen to take risks against him and elsewhere once he has tied them down. Buttler can choose from Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, Stokes, Moeen, and possibly Chris Woakes.

Surprisingly, Malan (6th) and Rashid (9th) are the only two England players in the top 10 of the ICC’s T20 batting and bowling rankings, but England will argue that proves they don’t need one or two stars.

They continued their preparations with a convincing 2-0 series win in Australia, where many players contributed.

Also Read The PCB confirms Shaheen Afridi would be available for England’s exhibition game The PCB confirms Shaheen Afridi would be available for England's exhibition game....