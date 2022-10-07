Advertisement
Furqan Qureshi reveals he once auditioned at a chai dhaba

Furqan Qureshi reveals he once auditioned at a chai dhaba

Articles
Furqan Qureshi reveals he once auditioned at a chai dhaba

Furqan Qureshi appeared on the ‘The Insta Show’ hosted by Mathira.

Actor Furqan Qureshi is known for his roles in several TV serials. But did you know he once gave an audition at a chai dhaba?

Speaking on ‘The Insta Show’ hosted by Mathira on Bol Entertainment, Furqan revealed how he once gave an audition at a chai dhaba early in his career.

“These top-notch people were not within my reach. People normally call you to their office for an audition. But for some poor people, there is the only place,” he said.

He then went on to say when the dhaba owner, who was chewing gutka, told him to reenact a scene pretending his mother was dead.

When asked what happened next, Furqan replied, “Nothing, I just gave a spectacular performance”.

He also revealed how he couldn’t judge people in his career. “Anyone who carried a straight face, I thought he was right.”

Furqan said people should say what they mean, and mean what they say.

