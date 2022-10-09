Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gavin Stokes killed in Glasgow roundabout crash

Gavin Stokes killed in Glasgow roundabout crash

Articles
Advertisement
Gavin Stokes killed in Glasgow roundabout crash

Gavin Stokes killed in Glasgow roundabout crash

Advertisement
  • Gavin was described as “loving son, terrific parent, brother, uncle and friend”.
  • Mr. Stokes scored one of the fastest goals ever timed at 3.2 seconds.
    • Advertisement

Gavin Stokes was said as be a “kind son, wonderful dad, brother, uncle, and friend.” At 3.2 seconds, Mr. Stokes’ goal was among quickest ever.

A “loving son, terrific parent, brother, uncle and friend” is how his family has described him.

Mr. Stokes, a gifted football player in his childhood, scored one of the quickest goals ever timed at 3.2 seconds.

He played for a number of football teams, including Dundee United, Kilbirnie, Maryhill Juniors, Irvine Meadow, and Alloa Athletic, and was a Scotland junior international.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The electrician’s family released a statement saying that he was “the life and spirit of the party,” was incredibly loved, and would be sorely missed by his mother Alice, father Edward, sister Shannon, brother Garry, and niece Isla.

It further stated that spending time with his son Freddie was one of Mr. Stokes’ top priorities in life.

“He was raised by Gavin and Lauren, his partner, to be the finest boy ever. Gavin’s favourite activity was spending time with Freddie, who was his entire universe “It read.

The Mercedes GLC apparently left the road when Mr. Stokes lost control of it, according to the police.

Emergency personnel arrived, but he was declared dead there and then.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Tri-Series: Naseem Shah fit, Mohammad Hasnain on complete rest
Tri-Series: Naseem Shah fit, Mohammad Hasnain on complete rest

The two young pacers for Pakistan contracted a virus. Naseem works on...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story