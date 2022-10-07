Germany announces 10mn euros aid for flood victims in Pakistan

BERLIN: Germany has announced a further ten million euros in humanitarian aid for flood victims of Pakistan.

The announcement was made by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at a joint presser along with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Berlin who arrived on a one-day visit.

Expressing sympathy with the families suffering due to the devastating floods, she said Pakistan is the most affected country by climate change.

The German Foreign Minister said the current devastation in Pakistan is a reminder to the world about the dramatic consequences of climate change.

Speaking about bilateral relations, she said Germany intends to diversify its relation with Pakistan in economic spheres. She said German companies are looking forward to investing in Pakistan, particularly in infrastructural projects.

The German Foreign Minister also appreciated Pakistan’s positive role in bringing stability in the region, particularly in Afghanistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called for translating the decades of goodwill and cooperation between Pakistan and Germany into a synergetic partnership for benefit of the two peoples.

Regarding the recent floods, the foreign minister said the climate catastrophe in Pakistan cannot be defined in words, as one-third of the country is underwater and one in seven Pakistanis are affected.

The foreign minister said the floods have destroyed over a million houses and the country is also facing a looming food crisis.

About Pak-German relations, he expressed the confidence that mutual desire to deepen bilateral relations would prove to be win-win for both the countries.

Bilawal arrived in Berlin on a on-day tour the invitation of his German counterpart. In August, Bilawal canceled his four-nation European tour including Germany after the devastating floods.

The Foreign Office the visit will help consolidate and expand bilateral relations with Germany, and will provide a valuable opportunity to strengthen Pakistan’s engagement with an important member of the European Union and share our perspective on climate-induced floods in Pakistan and regional and global issues.

Bilawal would hold meetings with other dignitaries and interact with the media. The main focus of the visit would be on further deepening Pakistan’s economic engagement with Germany, a key export destination for Pakistan, and identifying new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.

It said Pakistan has longstanding, multidimensional ties with Germany, home to a sizable Pakistani community, is an attractive destination for our students to pursue higher education and a major investment partner. It added the visit will provide further impetus to our relations with Germany.

