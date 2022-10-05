Girl recreates Bhai-Behen reel with grandfather, netizens go aww

Zarah and Zohan were seen in the amusing video announcing themselves on the Internet.

Their video has been viewed over 22 million times and liked over 1.9 million times.

Using their viral audio, over 8,800 reels have been generated by Instagram users.

Advertisement

In the age of TikTok and Instagram reels, an increasing number of young people aspire to become influencers. Recently, a video featuring two cute little children became viral on Instagram. Their video has been viewed over 22 million times and liked over 1.9 million times. Using their viral audio, over 8,800 reels have been generated.

Zarah and Zohan were seen in the amusing video announcing themselves on the Internet. The little girl says, “Yes, my brother is…” while waiting for her brother to introduce her. She assists him by murmuring, “Bolo na meri behen hai” when he does not. “My name is Yeh meri behen,” the young boy with glasses finally declares. The two then smile endearingly, knowing that they botched their “introduction.” The tiny girl reiterates, “Yes, I have a brother; my name is Behen.” The boy then states that there would be a competition for eating noodles.

A video featuring a girl recreating the humorous way the bhai-behen introduce each other with her grandfather is currently going viral. “Yeh mere dada hain…” the girl says. While her grandfather stares blankly at the camera. She then says to him, “Bolo na yeh meri potee hai.” The elderly man responds with a smile, “Yeh meri pottee hai.” The girl repeats “Yeh mere dada hai, main inki potee hun“Yeh mere dada hai, main inki potee hun,” ” just like the young girl in the popular video.

Watch the recreated video here:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by MAHIKA💖💖 (@_themikudhasu01) Advertisement

Netizens found their video to be endearing and adorable, with many users remarking “aww” and praising how adorable the granddaughter and grandfather were. Their video published under the account ‘_themikudhasu01’ has over 14.7 million views and 1.8 million likes. A person wrote,“Cutesttt and best thing on Instagram I saw rn,” “This video is lovely i watching this video reminded me of my grandfather,” remarked another person. “Purest soul,” commented a third user.

Watch the first video here:

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Zarah and Zohan (@shehyas)

Also Read Oldest animal on land that is still alive in world is tortoise Jonathan the tortoise is thought to have been born in 1832. He...