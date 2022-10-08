Golden retriever tries to bite off tiger’s ear, lion watches closely

The video was uploaded to Instagram by the account ‘animals powers’ with the caption ‘Dog vs. Tiger’.

It has over 445k views and 17k likes, making it viral.

The unknown is what transpired between the animals afterwards, but the dog is certainly not safe in the presence of two large cats.

This video shows that cats and dogs will always be mortal enemies, despite the fact that they occasionally appear to get along. However, it is uncertain whether or not this golden retriever is aware that he is dealing with not just any cat, but a large and dangerous one, in fact, two.

In the video, a dog can be seen attempting to eat a tiger’s flesh. If that isn’t incredible enough, there’s also a lion standing nearby, trying to halt their fight but keeping his distance since he doesn’t want to get involved. Meanwhile, the tiger is clawing at the dog, but the dog has a firm grasp on the tiger’s face and ear. The unknown is what transpired between the animals afterwards, but the dog is certainly not safe in the presence of two large cats.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Animal Power (@animals_powers)

Netizens were shocked after viewing the video and deemed it cruel to confine so many animals in one area, “The dog better hang on… once he lets go he’s toast,” Once he lets go, he’s done for,” observed a commenter, “Something is wrong wit it. That tiger is not Tigering,” remarked another user, “Confidence,” wrote a third user.

