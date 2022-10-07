Google Pixel 7 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Google Pixel 7 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications.

Google has now fully unveiled the Pixel 7 Pro. We now know the complete capabilities of the Pixel 7 Pro, despite the fact that it has been teased the phone for months by teasing a few specs and the design.

On the appearance, not much has changed, but the new Tensor G2 is where the Pixel 7 Pro really shows off its smartphone prowess, as this new piece of silicon makes all sorts of smart functions possible.

Google Pixel 7 Pro price in Pakistan

The Google Pixel 7 Pro expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 178,000.

Google Pixel 7 Pro specs

General

Brand Google Mobile Phone Model Name Google Pixel 7 Pro Price Rs. 178,000 / € 1,092 / ₹ 91,282 / C$ 1,618 Release Date 28th October 2022 (Expected) Display 6.71 inches Processor Google Tensor RAM 12GB Inbuilt Storage 128GB/256GB/512GB Rear Cameras 50MP Selfie Camera 11.1 MP Colours Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, Stormy Black Battery 5003mAh

Network Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

CDMA 800 / 1700 / 1900

3G bands HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100

CDMA2000 1xEV-DO

4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71 – GLUOG, G8VOU

5G bands

1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 20, 25, 28, 30, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 71, 77, 78, 257, 258, 260, 261 SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave – G8VOU Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G

Weight 210 g (7.41 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame

SIM Nano-SIM and/or eSIM

Extra IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)

Type LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+

Size 6.71 inches, 110.5 cm2 (~88.8% screen-to-body ratio)

Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~512 ppi density)

Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

Extra Always-on display

Operating System Android 12

Chipset Google Tensor (5 nm)

CPU Octa-core (2×2.80 GHz Cortex-X1 and 2×2.25 GHz Cortex-A76 and 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55)

Camera Setup Triple Resolution 50 MP, f/1.9, 25mm (wide), 1/1.31 1.2µm, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS

48 MP, f/3.5, 104mm (telephoto), 1/2 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS, 4x optical zoom

12 MP, f/2.2, 17mm, 114˚ (ultrawide), 1.25µm Features Dual-LED flash, Pixel Shift, Auto-HDR, panorama

Video

[email protected] /60fps, [email protected] /60/120/240fps; gyro-EIS, OIS Front Camera Camera Setup Single Resolution 11.1 MP, f/2.2, 20mm (ultrawide), 1.22µm

Features Auto-HDR, panorama

Video [email protected],

Extra Features Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm Jack No WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, BDS NFC Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 3.1 Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support

Type Li-Po 5003 mAh, non-removable

Charging Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)

Fast wireless charging 23W

Reverse wireless charging

