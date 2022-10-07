Advertisement
Google Pixel 7 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Google Pixel 7 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Google Pixel 7 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Google Pixel 7 Pro price in Pakistan & features

  Google Pixel 7 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications.

Google has now fully unveiled the Pixel 7 Pro. We now know the complete capabilities of the Pixel 7 Pro, despite the fact that it has been teased the phone for months by teasing a few specs and the design.

On the appearance, not much has changed, but the new Tensor G2 is where the Pixel 7 Pro really shows off its smartphone prowess, as this new piece of silicon makes all sorts of smart functions possible.

Google Pixel 7 Pro price in Pakistan

The Google Pixel 7 Pro expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 178,000.

Google Pixel 7 Pro specs

General

BrandGoogle Mobile Phone
Model NameGoogle Pixel 7 Pro
PriceRs. 178,000 / € 1,092 / ₹ 91,282 / C$ 1,618
Release Date28th October 2022 (Expected)
Display6.71 inches
ProcessorGoogle Tensor
RAM12GB
Inbuilt Storage128GB/256GB/512GB
Rear Cameras50MP
Selfie Camera11.1 MP
ColoursCloudy White, Sorta Sunny, Stormy Black
Battery5003mAh
Network

TechnologyGSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
2G bandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
CDMA 800 / 1700 / 1900
3G bandsHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
4G bands1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71 – GLUOG, G8VOU
5G bands1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 20, 25, 28, 30, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 71, 77, 78, 257, 258, 260, 261 SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave – G8VOU
1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 20, 25, 28, 30, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 71, 77, 78 SA/NSA/Sub6 – GLUOG
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G
Body & Design

Dimensions163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm (6.45 x 2.99 x 0.35 in)
Weight210 g (7.41 oz)
BuildGlass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame
SIMNano-SIM and/or eSIM
ExtraIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
Display

TypeLTPO AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+
Size6.71 inches, 110.5 cm2 (~88.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1440 x 3120 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~512 ppi density)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
ExtraAlways-on display
Performance

Operating SystemAndroid 12
ChipsetGoogle Tensor (5 nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.80 GHz Cortex-X1 and 2×2.25 GHz Cortex-A76 and 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUMali-G78 MP20
Card slotNo
RAM12GB
Storage128GB/256GB/512GB

Main Camera

Camera SetupTriple
Resolution50 MP, f/1.9, 25mm (wide), 1/1.31 1.2µm, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
48 MP, f/3.5, 104mm (telephoto), 1/2 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS, 4x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 17mm, 114˚ (ultrawide), 1.25µm
FeaturesDual-LED flash, Pixel Shift, Auto-HDR, panorama
Video[email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps; gyro-EIS, OIS

Front Camera

Camera SetupSingle
Resolution11.1 MP, f/2.2, 20mm (ultrawide), 1.22µm
FeaturesAuto-HDR, panorama
Video[email protected], [email protected]/60fps
Extra Features

LoudspeakerYes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm JackNo
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, BDS
NFCYes
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 3.1
SensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support
Battery

TypeLi-Po 5003 mAh, non-removable
ChargingFast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
Fast wireless charging 23W
Reverse wireless charging
USB Power Delivery 3.0

