Halloween stampede in South Korea results at least 146 fatalities

At least 146 people killed and another 150 injured in Halloween-themed stampede in Seoul, South Korea.

Crowd pushing forward on narrow street near popular party venue Hamilton Hotel.

Scores of victims are receiving CPR on the streets of Itaewon, South Korea.

At least 146 people were murdered and another 150 were injured as a result of being crushed by a massive crowd that was pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween celebrations in the country’s capital city of Seoul. South Korean officials reported.

Following the stampede that occurred in Itaewon on Saturday night, the chief of the Yongsan fire department in Seoul, Choi Seong-beom, stated that the death toll could grow and that an unidentified number of those who were injured were in critical circumstances (local time).

Officials claim that a big crowd that began pushing forward in a tiny lane near the popular party venue Hamilton Hotel in Seoul resulted in the deaths of persons who were crushed to death.

As is customary in these situations, the authorities did not immediately issue a death toll; they often wait to do so until the deaths have been verified at hospitals. In a separate statement, the National Fire Agency noted that investigators were still attempting to identify the precise number of people who were transported to the emergency room.

Television footage and still photographs taken at the site showed a line of ambulances parked in the streets, with a large number of police officers, as first responders moved injured people about on stretchers. People seen laying on the ground in the streets were given cardiopulmonary resuscitation by emergency personnel as well as by pedestrians. Several individuals, who appeared to be among the injured, were seen draped in yellow blankets.

It has also been reported by the police that scores of victims are receiving CPR on the streets of Itaewon, while many others have been sent to hospitals in the area.

A local police officer said he was also informed that a stampede occurred on Itaewon’s streets where a crowd of people gathered for Halloween festivities. The officer requested anonymity, saying the details of the incident was still under investigation.

Some local media reports earlier said the crush happened after a large number of people rushed to an Itaewon bar after hearing an unidentified celebrity visited there.

In a statement, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol urged officials to guarantee that individuals who were hurt received prompt medical attention and to assess the festival locations’ security. Additionally, he gave the Health Ministry instructions to promptly dispatch teams of medical professionals for disaster relief and reserve beds in a neighboring hospital for the injured.

According to local media, over 100,000 people descended on Itaewon streets for the Halloween celebrations, which were the largest in recent years as a result of the recent relaxation of Covid-19 regulations.

