Hira Mani narrowly escaped falling while entering the show

TV drama actress Hira Mani narrowly escaped falling while entering Ahsan Khan’s show. Recently, actress Hira and Salman Sheikh aka Mani participated in Express Entertainment’s program ‘Time Out with Ahsan Khan’ where they discussed about showbiz including personal life. As soon as Hara Mani went towards the stage to enter the show, she stumbled and narrowly escaped falling, the video of which is going viral on social media.

Regarding her children’s online exams in the show, Hira said that she asked her two children to copy the exams themselves, but the younger son Ibrahim started crying and the older son refused to copy the room and closed the room. I also blocked Hara’s entry.

Talking about her fame, Hira Mani said ‘I became famous as soon as I married Mani, I didn’t need to work in dramas for that, but later Mani introduced me to Pakistani dramas.

Watch Video;

