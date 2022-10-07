Imran Abbas and Neelam Muneer gearing up for a new project

Neelam Muneer is all set to share the screen with Imran Abbas.

The drama serial will be made under the 7th Sky Entertainment label.

Ramish Rizvi is rumored to be directing and Jahanzeb Qamar writing the drama.

The most recent drama serials in Pakistan are advancing and thriving because of their magnificent cinematography, excellent storylines, and flawless acting abilities of the great actors.

The actress from Kaisi Khushi Lekar Aaya Chand and the star of Khuda Aur Muhabbat has once again captured the attention of online users with their remarkable on-screen presence.

In terms of his professional life, Muneer was last spotted in Pyar Deewangi Hai, Mohabbat Daagh Ki Surat, Qayamat, Kahin Deep Jaley, and Bikhray Moti.

While Abbas appeared in the films Tumhare Husn Ke Naam, Jo Tu Chahey, Thora Sa Haq, and Darr Khuda Say.

