Imran Abbas and Neelam Muneer gearing up for a new project

Articles
Imran Abbas and Neelam Muneer gearing up for a new project

  • Neelam Muneer is all set to share the screen with Imran Abbas.
  • The drama serial will be made under the 7th Sky Entertainment label.
  • Ramish Rizvi is rumored to be directing and Jahanzeb Qamar writing the drama.
The most recent drama serials in Pakistan are advancing and thriving because of their magnificent cinematography, excellent storylines, and flawless acting abilities of the great actors.

Ahram-e-Junoon, a drama with a lengthy history of shattering box office records and featuring Imran Abbas and Neelam Muneer in key roles, is the most recent addition to this list. The drama serial will be made under the 7th Sky Entertainment label.

The actress from Kaisi Khushi Lekar Aaya Chand and the star of Khuda Aur Muhabbat has once again captured the attention of online users with their remarkable on-screen presence.

Ramish Rizvi is rumored to be directing and Jahanzeb Qamar writing Ahram-e-Junoon.

In terms of his professional life, Muneer was last spotted in Pyar Deewangi Hai, Mohabbat Daagh Ki Surat, Qayamat, Kahin Deep Jaley, and Bikhray Moti.

While Abbas appeared in the films Tumhare Husn Ke Naam, Jo Tu Chahey, Thora Sa Haq, and Darr Khuda Say.

Also Read

Why Did Neelum Muneer Turn Down Ishq Zahe Naseeb?
Why Did Neelum Muneer Turn Down Ishq Zahe Naseeb?

Neelum Muneer is a stunning Pakistani model and actress. She has been...

