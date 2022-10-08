Imran Khan BOL Kay Sath: Journalist Imran Riaz Khan smashes records with kick-off episode

Renowned journalist Imran Riaz Khan kicked off his show ‘Imran Khan BOL Kay Sath’ after joining Pakistan’s number one news channel BOL News which remained a hit among political enthusiasts.

Imran Khan is the most sought name in journalism today and fans had been eagerly waiting for their favorite anchor to hit the screens with his fair-minded opinions and standpoints.

The most-awaited show ‘Imran Khan BOL Kay Sath’ finally aired on BOL News channel on Friday with a bang.

Imran Riaz Khan maintained in the prologue that he has been working on different TV channels but attempts were made to suppress his voice.

He said those who disagree with him should have tolerated him and respected his opinion, while those who support him must pray for him.

Advertisement

The kicking off episode of the show invited former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

The episode remained a hit among the viewers eagerly waiting for the crispy conversations between their favourite anchor and the PTI supporter.

The show has been praised on social media as viewers were not only excited to see him back on TV but also appreciated the discussion on the political situation.

Imran Khan is a renowned name in the field of journalism. With his gentle tone and unique style, Imran Khan started his journalistic career as an anchorperson and has affiliated with several private channels and newspapers as a revered news analyst.

Using his sound political insight, he always comes up with bold facts and exposes the real characters behind the news with courage.

Advertisement

Now viewers can watch his show from Friday to Sunday at 10 PM only on BOL News.