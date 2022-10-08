Journalist Imran Khan’s new show ‘Imran Khan BOL Kay Sath‘ has smashed records and become the most-watched programme.

The first episode of the show was aired on Friday, October 7. According to the latest data, it was the most watched TV show during the time slot from 8-9 PM, garnering a staggering 56 percent of the audience.

The show ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada kay Sath’ on Geo News was a distant second and watched by only 24 percent of the audience while ARY News’ ‘Sawal Yeh Hai’ was watched by 20 percent of the audience.

BOL News continues to cement its position as the No.1 channel in Pakistan. It has also lived up to its name to provide unfettered access to coherent news analysis on diverse political issues.

Renowned journalist Imran Riaz Khan kicked off his show ‘Imran Khan BOL Kay Sath’ after joining Pakistan’s number one news channel BOL News which remained a hit among political enthusiasts.

Imran Khan is the most sought name in journalism today and fans had been eagerly waiting for their favorite anchor to hit the screens with his fair-minded opinion and standpoints. The most-awaited show ‘Imran Khan BOL Kay Sath’ finally aired on BOL News channel with a bang.

Imran Riaz Khan maintained in the prologue that he has been working on different TV channels but attempts were made to suppress his voice. He said those who disagree with him should have tolerated him and respected his opinion, while those who support him must pray for him.

The kicking off episode of the show invited former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. The episode remained a hit among the viewers eagerly waiting for the crispy conversations between their favourite anchor and PTI supporter.

The show has been praised on social media as viewers were not only excited to see him back on TV but also appreciated the discussion on the political situation.

