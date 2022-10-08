Imran Khan to visit flood victims of DI Khan

D.I KHAN: Former prime minister and the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, will visit with flood victims in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province’s Dera Ismail (DI) Khan city on Saturday.

The former premier will inspect flood relief efforts in DI Khan while there, according to details. He will receive a briefing on the harm done to infrastructure and people as a result of significant flooding.

Imran Khan will also give out assistance monies to the local flood victims during his visit. At Circuit House DI Khan, a ceremony will take place.

Earlier, Chairman PTI Imran Khan said Friday that he has recorded one tape that will be released in case anything happens to him and it will reveal four names behind the conspiracy.

“Those 4 people will not be forgiven by the nation.”

He also said that PTI has been preparing for long march far better than the government and claimed that nobody ever has prepared this way before in the history of Pakistan.

“My plan is better, all plans of government will fail and they eventually will have to go for elections.”

He was addressing the rally at Mianwali when said that he has been preparing the nation for the Azadi Jihad saying that freedom is not given but taken away.