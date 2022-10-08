Imran Khan’s helicopter makes emergency landing near Adiala

RAWALPINDI: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s helicopter narrowly escaped an accident on Saturday after it made an emergency landing.

The PTI chairman was returning from Dera Ismail Khan when the helicopter made an emergency landing in a village near Adiala in District Rawalpindi due to a mechanical failure.

The helicopter landed safely and everyone on board including the crew staff was safe. Imran Khan appeared unfazed and even met local residents and took pictures with them.

The helicopter was supposed to land at Bani Gala at 6 PM but made a landing in the village of Adiala near Rawalpindi. Imran’s security staff were called to send cars to the village.

While waiting for his car, Imran Khan spent time with the children of the nearby village who were playing cricket in the fields. After the landing, Imran Khan left for Bani Gala by road.

Imran Khan spent a busy day on Saturday visiting flood victims in D.I. Khan. former premier review the flood relief operations in the city and also distributed cheques among the flood victims. He also received a briefing on the damages incurred to people and infrastructure due to heavy floods.

Dr Sania Nishtar – who is leading PTI’s flood relief campaign – was also present and assisted Imran Khan in disbursing the cheques to the flood victims.

Addressing the flood victims, Imran Khan said that it is a huge responsibility to spend the donations transparently collected from the public. He said that PTI had decided to give money to the victims for building houses.

He said they have established a comprehensive verification system to distribute money to the flood victims. “Under this system, the victims will give a cheque to the bank, and they will get the money because it is against my religion to humiliate the victims and give them money,” he said.

Imran Khan said that every family in Punjab and KP has been given a health facility of up to one million rupees through which they can go to any public hospital and receive free treatment.

He said they have decided to make Pakistan a welfare state and achieved something which even developed countries cannot, adding that overseas Pakistanis help them tremendously.