  Imran urges youth to stand against injustices
Former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday urged the youth to stand up against injustice.

He was addressing the students at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Ardid Agricultural University in Rawalpindi.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman gave an example of Greek philosopher Aristotle who had stated that it is important to raise your voice against tyrants.

“The Holy Prophet (PBUH) also allowed jihad against injustice,” Imran said. “Unfortunately the jihad in our country is done sitting inside the homes, in our hearts.”

He highlighted that the nation has come to a point where looters of massive wealth were freed and cases against them were quashed. “Thieves who commit small robberies are sent behind bars while dacoits who have been looting the country are set free.”

The PTI chief went on to say that it is only because of him that the thieves disguised as politicians had become infamous throughout the country.

Imran deplored how a new first information report is registered against him every day and he has to visit courts on a daily basis.

The students continued chanting slogans in support of the ousted premier during his address.

“We will win and strive for independence,” the students shouted.

Terming “fear” as the greatest hindrance to gain independence, Imran said a coward person can never be a leader. “He becomes Nawaz Sharif instead who flees away to London on the slightest discomfort.”

The ex-PM reiterated how slaves always remain slaves and continue polishing boots.

“As Maulana Rumi said, if God has given you wings then why are you crawling like ants,” the PTI chairman said. “Independence needs to be snatched and the chains need to be broken.”

Imran said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was begging the entire world for money when they themselves loot the country’s wealth and sent it abroad for their personal use.

“No one gets a high post in this country until a major crime has not been committed,” the PTI chief said as he reiterated his call for the long march against the imported government that has a cabinet comprising of thieves out on bail.

“Wait for my call,” he said. “I will lead the march.”

