In Mashhad teenage dies by security forces firing

In the city of Mashhad, Iranian security agents shot a teenager dead at point-blank range.

On October 8, 17-year-old Abolfazl Adinezadeh skipped class to participate in antigovernmental demonstrations, but he never came back.

Authorities have not commented. But his death certificate said he died as a liver and kidney damage caused by birdshot.

A doctor was quoted in the sources as indicating that it was fired from less than 1 m (3 ft.) away.

A doctor was quoted in the sources as indicating that it was fired from less than 1 m (3 ft.) away.

"What crime had he committed, that you sprayed his stomach with 24 birdshot?" Abolfazl's father pleaded at his funeral. After he took part in the protests, bolfazl's parents originally had no idea what had happened to him, according to the sources. The education ministry didn't call until the following day to ask them to bring him up from the neighborhood police station.

But when they arrived, they were informed that he had passed away.

"You zip your mouth and do not talk to media," Abolfazl's father was warned at the police station

According to the sources, the family was under pressure to admit that their son was a part of the Basij, an infamous paramilitary group that has a history of participating in the bloody suppression of rallies.