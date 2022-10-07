JCP meeting convened for LHC judges’ appointment on Oct 12

The meeting will consider appointment of 12 judges to LHC.

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial has convened the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) meeting on October 12.

The meeting will consider the permanent appointment of 13 additional judges to the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The judges whose names will be considered for the permanent appointment include Justice Sohail Nasir, Justice Shakeel Ahmed, Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid, Justice Ahmed Nadeem Arshad, Justice Tariq Nadeem, Justice Amjad Rafique, Justice Abid Hussain Chatha, Justice Anwar Hussain, Justice Ali Zia Bajwa, Justice Sultan Tanveer Ahmed, Justice Raza Qureshi, Justice Shaan Gul and Justice Raheel Kamran.

The appointment of 13 additional judges in Lahore High Court was recommended on April 22 last year. In April this year, the tenure of additional judges was extended by six months.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan is also expected to convene a session of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan to fill five vacant posts in the apex court. On September 10, the Supreme Court commenced the new judicial year with vacant posts.

It is to be noted that former CJP Gulzar Ahmed retired on January 31, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin on March 26, Justice Maqbool Baqar on April 4, Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel on July 13, and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah retired on August 13.

On July 28, the chief justice had summoned a meeting of the commission to consider five appointments but the majority of the JCP members did not approve his nominees.

