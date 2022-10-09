“The MQM-P had given five names in the first phase, but there could be no progress on those names. So Kamran Tessori’s name was given,” MQM-P spox said.

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday said name of Kamran Tessori was proposed for the post of governor, after no progress was made on the names sent earlier.

The MQM-Pakistan spokesperson said since the establishment of the present government, the position of Sindh governor was vacant in the province.

“The MQM-P had given five names in the first phase, but there could be no progress on those names,” he said.

He said two more names were sent to the federation after consultation, as one of the most important constitutional posts in Sindh had been vacant for a long time. Hence, the name of Tessori along another was proposed and sent to the federation, the spox said.

President Arif Alvi approved Kamran Tessori’s name as governor of Sindh among the names sent in the second phase, he said.

He said the Rabta Committee of MQM-P prayed that Kamran Tessori, as the governor of Sindh, would play the role of maintaining harmony between the federation and the province.

“The MQM-Pakistan is grateful to all those who expressed good wishes for Kamran Tessori to become the governor of Sindh,” he said.

Earlier, President Arif Alvi approved the summary to appoint Kamran Tessori as the governor of Sindh.

According to the details, President Dr. Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of MQM-P’s Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori as the Governor of Sindh.

The approval has been granted by the president under Article 101 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The Sindh governor post had been vacant since PTI’s Imran Ismail’s resignation five months ago. Ismail had resigned as Sindh governor in April 2022 following the ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister.

A month ago, Kamran Tessori rejoined MQM-P who had been earlier blamed for creating a divide within the party and ouster of former MQM-P head Farooq Sattar.