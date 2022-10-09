Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kanye West posted about Mark Zuckerberg on Instagram account 

Kanye West posted about Mark Zuckerberg on Instagram account 

Articles
Advertisement
Kanye West posted about Mark Zuckerberg on Instagram account 

Kanye West posted about Mark Zuckerberg on Instagram account 

Advertisement
  • Kanye West’s Instagram account has been restricted and his posts erased.
  • The rapper has been on a posting binge, targeting Gigi Hadid, Justin Bieber, and Mark Zuckerberg.
  • His account was suspended in March after he wrote a racial slur to target The Daily Show host Trevor Noah.
Advertisement

Instagram has limited Kanye West’s account for breaking its standards. Since last week, the rapper has been on a posting binge, targeting Gigi Hadid, Justin Bieber, and Mark Zuckerberg, according to reports.

A Meta spokesman told the media that West’s account was restricted and his posts were erased. Kanye’s Instagram meltdown began after Paris Fashion Week’s White Lives Matter incident. The rapper’s posts target Kim Kardashian, Diddy, and others.

‘Anti-Jewish’ Kanye post

Kanye (legally Ye) released a now-deleted post allegedly by the platform with the description “Jesus is Jewish.” Ye provided a screenshot of a text discussion with Sean in which he claimed Combs was Jewish. American Jewish Committee called West’s Instagram post “racist and antisemitic”

Kanye’s Twitter reappearance

Kanye returned to Twitter amid Instagram’s move and was greeted by Elon Musk, who is allegedly in talks to buy the platform. West called out Mark Zukerberg by publishing a photo with the Meta CEO on Twitter with the remark, “Look at this Mark. How you gone kick me off Instagram.” Musk replied to Kanye’s tweet, “Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!”

Advertisement

Kanye addressed his White Lives Matter issue and anti-abortion views in a recent interview with Tucker Carlson. West’s account was suspended in March after he wrote a racial slur to target The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, who had remarked on West’s online attack on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

Also Read

Kanye West takes the kids to his “own school” and says ‘I don’t compromise’
Kanye West takes the kids to his “own school” and says ‘I don’t compromise’

According to Kanye West, he won't make accommodations for his children's education....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story