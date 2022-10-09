Kanye West posted about Mark Zuckerberg on Instagram account 

Kanye West’s Instagram account has been restricted and his posts erased.

The rapper has been on a posting binge, targeting Gigi Hadid, Justin Bieber, and Mark Zuckerberg.

His account was suspended in March after he wrote a racial slur to target The Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

Advertisement

Instagram has limited Kanye West’s account for breaking its standards. Since last week, the rapper has been on a posting binge, targeting Gigi Hadid, Justin Bieber, and Mark Zuckerberg, according to reports.

A Meta spokesman told the media that West’s account was restricted and his posts were erased. Kanye’s Instagram meltdown began after Paris Fashion Week’s White Lives Matter incident. The rapper’s posts target Kim Kardashian, Diddy, and others.

‘Anti-Jewish’ Kanye post

Kanye (legally Ye) released a now-deleted post allegedly by the platform with the description “Jesus is Jewish.” Ye provided a screenshot of a text discussion with Sean in which he claimed Combs was Jewish. American Jewish Committee called West’s Instagram post “racist and antisemitic”

Kanye’s Twitter reappearance

Kanye returned to Twitter amid Instagram’s move and was greeted by Elon Musk, who is allegedly in talks to buy the platform. West called out Mark Zukerberg by publishing a photo with the Meta CEO on Twitter with the remark, “Look at this Mark. How you gone kick me off Instagram.” Musk replied to Kanye’s tweet, “Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!”

Advertisement

Kanye addressed his White Lives Matter issue and anti-abortion views in a recent interview with Tucker Carlson. West’s account was suspended in March after he wrote a racial slur to target The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, who had remarked on West’s online attack on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

Also Read Kanye West takes the kids to his “own school” and says ‘I don’t compromise’ According to Kanye West, he won't make accommodations for his children's education....