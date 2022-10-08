Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kanye West reveals the reason why he like Donald Trump

Kanye West reveals the reason why he like Donald Trump

Articles
Advertisement
Kanye West reveals the reason why he like Donald Trump

Kanye West likes Donald Trump

Advertisement
  • In a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, the 45-year-old rapper explained why he liked the former US President.
  • When you visited the White House, my approval rating among Black people increased by 40%. “
  • The rapper made headlines by endorsing Trump in the 2017 presidential contest.
Advertisement

In a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, the 45-year-old rapper explained why he liked the former US President.

West said to Tucker Carlson, “Even Trump, somebody I’d consider a friend, isn’t immune to having a radicalized viewpoint. He told me various things, like, “Kanye, you’re my friend.” When you visited the White House, my approval rating among Black people increased by 40%.

“Black folks are only worth their approval rating to politicians. Democrats hold the opinion that they owe us nothing. Republicans also believe they owe us nothing. Blacks never asked for anything in exchange for their vote. Why am I a fan of Trump? The conservative ideals just align on all fronts. Hey, man, Trump is crap. He owns his own structures “finished Kanye.

The rapper made headlines by endorsing Trump in the 2017 presidential contest.

Also Read

Margot Robbie’s response to Lady Gaga’s portrayal of Harley Quinn in “Joker 2”
Margot Robbie’s response to Lady Gaga’s portrayal of Harley Quinn in “Joker 2”

According to Margot Robbie, she is "glad" to hand over the Harley...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story