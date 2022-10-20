Payal Rajput reveals her thought about Kareena Kapoor

Payal Rajput admitted to borrowing Kareena’s film speech to get roles.

Kareena Kapoor’s “Sikhni hoon mein Bhatinda ki” is still legendary. In a new interview, Payal Rajput admitted to borrowing Kareena’s film speech to get roles. Kareena Kapoor’s Jab We Met monologue got Payal Rajput countless advertising and a show.

Kareena Kapoor got Payal Rajput her first show and several ads. The actor revealed she’s used Kareena’s “Sikhni hoon mein Bhatinda ki” monologue in many auditions. Ginna, a Telugu film, will star Payal on October 21. Sunny Leone and Vishnu Manchu also star. In Case Toh Banta Hai, Kareena Kapoor channels Geet from Jab We Met, saying “Sikhni hoon main Bhatinda ki.”

In a recent interview, Payal added, “Kareena se na maine bahut paise kamaaye hain (I have made a lot of money because of Kareena).” She utilised Kareena’s Jab We Met phrase during multiple auditions. Kareena played Geet in 2007.

Payal added in Hindi, “When I first got to Mumbai, I did not know anything. Since I never studied acting, I didn’t know what to do. After a while, people would call me for south Indian film auditions and say, “She’s quite a gorgeous girl, we like her face and she’s got good height.” I would say, “I can show you Kareena Kapoor’s speech (from Jab We Met)…” I’m a Bhatinda Sikh. Oh my God, I have done this so many times and gotten at least six to seven ads and my first show. Thanks, Kareena Kapoor.”

