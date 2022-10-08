Kate Middleton shares videos message for England’s women rugby team

Kate Middleton has spoken on television for the first time since becoming the Princess of Wales.

She wished England’s rugby team well ahead of the World Cup in New Zealand.

Kate serves as the royal patron of the England Rugby team, the Red Roses.

In a red blazer with a rose brooch, Kate was spotted wishing the Red Roses well as they prepare for the tournament in New Zealand, which begins on Saturday.

A special good luck message for the #RedRoses from our patron The Princess of Wales.

“Hello everyone, I wanted to take a moment to wish the Red Roses all the very best of luck for the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand,” the Princess said smiling.

“I had so much fun with you all at Twickenham earlier this year, and I cannot wait to see how you get on during the tournament.”

As the team competed in New Zealand, Kate added that she would be “setting my alarm clock early” to support them.

“For many of the team, this will be the first World Cup you’ve played in. Congratulations on being selected for the squad. I know this will be a particularly proud moment in your career so far, and I hope you enjoy every minute,” she continued.

“I was also delighted to hear that some of the winning squad from 2014 are back to help bring the cup home again.”

In her message’s conclusion, the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge said, “Good luck for the weeks ahead. I’ll be setting my alarm clock early to cheer you on all the way.”

After the Duke of Sussex retired as a senior member of the royal family in February, Kate took over as the Royal Patron of the Rugby Football League and England Rugby.

