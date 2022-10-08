Advertisement
Katrina Kaif releases a quirky video before ‘Phone Booth’ trailer release

  • Actress Katrina Kaif and her Phone Bhoot co-stars Sidhhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar have created a short movie that is both engaging and fun to watch.

Kaif shared a video on her Instagram account with the comment “Hey. Where do you think you are going? @ishaankhattar @siddhantchaturvedi. Still 3 days to go for #PhoneBhootTrailer.”

Actress Sooryavanshi, who can be seen in the video wearing a black attire and stopping Sidhant and Ishaan as they are getting ready to go on a joy ride, can be seen doing so in the clip.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Actor Gehraiyaan posted the identical video under the statement, “Trying to reach safely to our destination in 3 days,” on his Instagram page.

Katrina’s debut movie following her marriage to Vicky Kaushal will be Phone Bhoot. For the first time ever, she will portray a ghost in a movie.

In terms of career, Katrina Kaif will soon star opposite Salman Khan in Tiger 3. She also stars in Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra as well as Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

Ishaan Khattar’s next film will be Pippa, and Siddhant Chaturvedi will appear alongside Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav in Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan, according to sources.

