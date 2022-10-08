Katy Perry prepare her daughter for the upcoming fall season

In Los Angeles, Katy Perry was seen with her two-year-old daughter at a pumpkin farm, according to Daily Mail.

In Los Angeles, Katy Perry was seen with her two-year-old daughter at a pumpkin farm, according to Daily Mail.

The mother-daughter team could be seen laughingly exploring among the pumpkins as they got ready for the impending seasonal events. The singer for Firework wore a loose-fitting brown sweater with a frayed edge and leggings to seem relaxed. She also had her hair pulled back into a bun and a white billed cap on. In addition, Perry appeared unmade up behind her pink aviator sunglasses and straightforward earrings.

Perry’s daughter Daisy Dove, who she has with Orlando Bloom, was dressed in a tutu, pink cowboy boot, and flannel shirt ready for a pumpkin patch.

The pop diva could be seen rummaging among the pumpkins in the publication’s footage while interacting with another young child. Daisy had previously been seen during a family holiday in Italy.

During a guest appearance on Chelsea Handler’s podcast, Life Will Be the Death of Me, Katy spoke candidly about her relationship and the challenges of being a famous mother. “Orlando and I do couples therapy, and we love it because it keeps us in tune and the resentment can get really strong when you’re both working hard. And god bless successful people in the spotlight, and so when you want to come back to being normal in a domesticated world where you have a child and stuff like that, you have to really learn how to be kind of different out there in the big and in the small. And so we’ve had a lot of success with that couples therapy.”

Orlando and Katy got engaged in February of this year. Daisy also has an older brother! According to Hollywood Life, Orlando also has a son, Flynn, 11, with his former wife Miranda Kerr.

