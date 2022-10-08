Advertisement
Kayne West dubs Gigi Hadid privileged Karen and zombie

  • Kanye West called Gigi Hadid Karen and a zombie.
  • Gigi called Kayne a bully.
  • Black Lives Matter is a social movement created to protest social and racial injustices aimed at his own community.
Kanye West dubbed Gigi Hadid a privileged Karen and a zombie in his latest Instagram post in response to the supermodel’s criticism.

“You were born with a silver spoon in your mouth.

Kanye West calls Gigi Hadid privileged Karen and zombie

You speak up here but didn’t speak up when my child was kidnapped on her birthday.

Gigi Hadid called Kanye West a “bully” and a “joke” after he insulted a critic of his infamous “White Lives Matter” t-shirts.

The model responded to Kanye’s online attack on stylist and contributing editor for global Vogue Gabriella Karefe-Johnson.

‘You wish you had a percentage of her intellect’. Gigi Hadid continued: ‘You have no idea haha…. If there’s actually a point to any of your s** she might be the only person that could save u. As if the “honor” of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion ..? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.’

The 45-year-old rapper sparked outrage on Monday after debuting the clothing at his Paris Fashion Week show, before doubling down and dismissing Black Lives Matter on Instagram the following day. Black Lives Matter is a social movement created to protest social and racial injustices aimed at his own community.

