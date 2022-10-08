Kayne West dubs Gigi Hadid privileged Karen and zombie

Kanye West called Gigi Hadid Karen and a zombie.

Gigi called Kayne a bully.

Black Lives Matter is a social movement created to protest social and racial injustices aimed at his own community.

Kanye West dubbed Gigi Hadid a privileged Karen and a zombie in his latest Instagram post in response to the supermodel’s criticism.

“You were born with a silver spoon in your mouth.

You speak up here but didn’t speak up when my child was kidnapped on her birthday.

Gigi Hadid called Kanye West a “bully” and a “joke” after he insulted a critic of his infamous “White Lives Matter” t-shirts.

The model responded to Kanye’s online attack on stylist and contributing editor for global Vogue Gabriella Karefe-Johnson.

‘You wish you had a percentage of her intellect’. Gigi Hadid continued: ‘You have no idea haha…. If there’s actually a point to any of your s** she might be the only person that could save u. As if the “honor” of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion ..? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.’

The 45-year-old rapper sparked outrage on Monday after debuting the clothing at his Paris Fashion Week show, before doubling down and dismissing Black Lives Matter on Instagram the following day.

