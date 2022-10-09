Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
King Charles, Camilla ‘bursts into tears’ over receiving backlash

King Charles, Camilla ‘bursts into tears’ over receiving backlash

Articles
Advertisement
King Charles, Camilla ‘bursts into tears’ over receiving backlash

King Charles, Camilla ‘bursts into tears’ over receiving backlash

Advertisement
  • Angela Levin says Camilla and Charles “burst into tears” on their wedding day due to anxiety.
  • Prince Charles and Camilla were initially viewed as a “hideous woman” by the British public.
  • “I can’t believe what she’s been through.”
Advertisement

In her latest book about Camilla, royal author Angela Levin claims that the couple’s public backlash on their wedding day led to them “bursting into tears.”

The author spoke on television on how Camilla, the current Queen Consort, was at first viewed as a “hideous woman” by the British public.

This public outcry, according to Levin, a fervent opponent of Meghan and Harry, had a profoundly personal impact on Camilla and Charles that culminated on the day of their wedding.

According to Levin, who cited a close royal aide of the newly crowned King and Queen Consort, the couple “burst into tears” on their wedding day due to anxiety over how people would perceive their relationship.

“I can’t believe what she’s been through; I don’t think many women could have gone through what she went through,” the royal novelist added.

“From a very happy home, loads of friends, no necessary aims because she had lots of money and then to be vilified, called the most hideous woman.

Advertisement

Also Read

King Charles is “different now that Camilla is by his side”
King Charles is “different now that Camilla is by his side”

Camilla is "just the right person" for King Charles III, a royal...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story