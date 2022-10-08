Advertisement
King Charles holds no intention to ‘become an interfering King’

King Charles’ anger worsens as coronation date arrives

  • The Prince of Wales has said he does not want to “become an interfering King”.
  • He believes there is only room for one sovereign at a time and no more than one at any time.
  • The King made this assertion before the late Queen passed away.
According to reports, given his new role following the passing of Queen Elizabeth, King Charles has no desire to “become an interfering King.”

According to iTV, the King made this assertion before the late Queen passed away.

“The idea that somehow I’m going to carry on exactly in the same way. if I ever succeed, [it] is complete nonsense,” he said at the time.

King Charles said, “Because the two situations are completely different.”

He said, “Now these vital remember there is [only] room for one sovereign at a time not two. So, you can’t be the same as [the previous] sovereign.”

