Kyiv lifts air raid warning

An air raid alert that had been in place in Kyiv since the early afternoon local time has finally been cancelled.

Some more context: On Wednesday, Ukraine reported that its military successfully intercepted at least four cruise missiles and eight drones that were flying over the nation.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Mayor of Kyiv made the announcement that several Russian missiles had been intercepted over the capital city of Ukraine.

