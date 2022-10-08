Lala Kent says after Randall Emmett’s split she “might be in love”

The reality star called him “a unicorn” and said he is 38 years old.

Lala recently broke up with ex-fiance Randall Emmett.

She did not divulge the man’s name.

It is possible that Lala Kent may revive the phrase “my man.”

A year after her breakup with ex-fiance Randall Emmett, the Vanderpump Rules star offered a positive update on her dating life.

“I think I might be in love with someone,” she teased on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live on October 7.

Regarding how the date went, Lala stated, “We had a lot of fun.”

The Bravo star noted that the 10/10 appearance of her potential new beau is also a plus.

“I saw him very quickly. I was just like, ‘Oh my god,'” the 32-year-old shared. “When the face hits right, it’s like game over. ”

Lala is captivated by more than just his face, as evidenced by the fact that “I love his brain. He’s very smart. And his face doesn’t match what comes out of his mouth.”

She went on, “He’s a unicorn… I’m gonna need to have his baby or something.”

Lala did not divulge the man’s name, but she did say that he is 38 years old, which is a crucial criterion because she likes someone, “just below 40,” calling it “the safe zone.”

