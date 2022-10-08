Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
List of what Buckingham Palace can not show on television revealed

List of what Buckingham Palace can not show on television revealed

Articles
Advertisement
List of what Buckingham Palace can not show on television revealed

An areal view of Buckingham Palace

Advertisement
  • Veteran broadcaster David Dimbleby says he was startled at the extent of control Buckingham Palace had over what was shown and what was not.
  • Communications from the Palace directing which bits of the film may be displayed in future programs arrived “almost simultaneously,” Dimblebys says.
  • He revealed some of the things that were not to be shown on television.
Advertisement

David Dimbleby, a veteran broadcaster, has attacked Buckingham Palace for its list of items that were not to be shown on television during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

During an interview, he stated that he was startled at the extent of control the Palace had over what was shown and what was not.

During the live broadcast from St. George’s chapel, he stated that the team was not under “any injunctions,” but rather instructed, “to be courteous and not show the King in floods of tears or dwell on it.”

According to Dimbleby, communications from Buckingham Palace directing which bits of the film may not be displayed in future programs arrived “almost simultaneously.”

He listed the contents of the emails, saying, “Prince George touching his nose, ‘Don’t show it.’ And it went on. Beatrice and Eugenie leaving St George’s, ‘Not to be shown.’

Also Read

Buckingham Palace shut down coronation date rumors
Buckingham Palace shut down coronation date rumors

Sources claim coronation of King Charles III will take place on June...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Christina Hall talks about dealing with criticism
Christina Hall talks about dealing with criticism
Huma Qureshi says Anurag Kashyap 'stole' her song, she will sue him
Huma Qureshi says Anurag Kashyap 'stole' her song, she will sue him
Don Cheadle refuses to watch his own movies
Don Cheadle refuses to watch his own movies
Srha Asghar discussed her brother's tragic death for the first time
Srha Asghar discussed her brother's tragic death for the first time
Arjun Kapoor and Tabu's film Kuttey has slow start, opening box office collection 1.07 crore
Arjun Kapoor and Tabu's film Kuttey has slow start, opening box office collection 1.07 crore
Carey Mulligan expecting third baby with husband Marcus Mumford
Carey Mulligan expecting third baby with husband Marcus Mumford
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story