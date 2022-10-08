Maira Khan reveals Tamasha House controversies

Maira Khan got her start in acting on PTV.

Popular television actress Maira Khan got her start in acting on PTV. She produced the hit dramas Cousins and Kisay Awaaz Doon. At age 21, she tied the knot. She briefly left the entertainment industry. Maira Khan made a comeback after Cheekh, one of her most well-known plays to date. Fans of Cheekh adored her and Aijaz Aslam’s on-screen relationship.

Actress Maira Khan recently presided over the live session. She talked candidly about her fights in Tamasha House during the live session. When speaking about her tooth injury, she revealed that she had a gap between her front teeth and was getting veneers to cover the space. She said that it fell out during an argument with Humaira and was later properly restored by her dentist.

In response to a question about her fight with Humaira, Maira Khan said, “I feel sad about the fight with Humaira and I feel that Humaira is a good human being but what ever has happened was sad as I didn’t want to get eliminated like this.” Maira claimed to have known Humaira’s temperament from the beginning and that she had been avoiding conflict with her because she could smell a major argument coming on. She continued by saying that she had believed herself to be among the top contenders but had to withdraw due to her altercation with Humaira.

Speaking of Mareeha Safdar, she claimed that she and Mareeha are good friends and that everything that happened in Tamasha House was a part of the mind game that the participants were required to play as part of the show’s concept.

