Malala reaches Pakistan to help flood affectees

Malala Yousafzai lands in Karachi

Nobel laureate visiting Pakistan after four years

She will review situation in flood-stricken areas

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai reached Pakistan on Tuesday to help flood affectees.

She landed at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi and was accompanied by her parents amid tight security.

A strong advocate of women rights and female education, Malala, is visiting the country to review the prevailing situation in flood stricken areas so that she can talk about it at the international level and create awareness of the devastation caused by the climate catastrophe in South East Asia.

She is visiting Pakistan after a span of four years in 2018. This was her first visit after being targeted by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in October 2012.

15-year-old Malala was shot in the head by militants when she was returning back from school in Swat.

She was severely injured in the attack and was admitted to the Combined Military Hospital in Peshawar before being shifted to London for further treatment.

The TTP attack on her was condemned by the world.

Malala has become an internationally recognized symbol of resistance against the Taliban’s efforts.

In 2014, she became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17 in recognition of her efforts for children’s rights.