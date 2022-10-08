Man accused of shooting wife, parents in New York

Erik Bergum, 43, is accused of shooting his 37-year-old wife, Mary Beth Bergum.

Sheriff: Erik Bergum then went to the Ten X Shooting Club, where he and his father, 64, fired shots at the range.

Sheriff said that the son then killed himself.

Advertisement

New York, said Friday that a man went on a shooting spree that killed his wife, mother, and father. He then shot himself, authorities in Erie County.

Late Thursday morning, there was fighting east of Buffalo, New York. Detectives from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office gave more information about the shootings on Friday, officials said.

Erik Bergum, who is 43 years old, is accused of shooting his 37-year-old wife, Mary Beth Bergum, and then killing his 64-year-old mother, Nancy Bergum, at a different home, the Erie County Sheriff said at a news conference.

Garcia said that Erik Bergum then went to the Ten X Shooting Club, where he and his father, Mark Bergum, 64, fired shots at the range. He then shot his father to death.

The sheriff said that the son then killed himself.

At the news conference, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said that Erik Bergum had a permit for a handgun or “pistol,” and that detectives were trying to figure out if it was the one Bergum used during the spree.

Advertisement

The sheriff said that the crime scenes were two homes in the town of Clarence and a shooting range in the nearby town of Newstead. There is also an address for the shooting range online in nearby Lancaster.

The suspect left a note in a car that was parked near the shooting range. The note said when the attacks would happen. It did not explain why there was violence.

“We all want to know why, and the community wants to know why, so we can put this behind us,” Flynn said.

Garcia said that they found out about the attacks after the shooting at the gun range, which led deputies to check on the suspect’s wife and mother at their homes to make sure they were okay.

He said that when they went to those places, they found the women dead.

Authorities say that Erik and Mary Beth Bergum’s four kids were at school when the attacks happened.

Advertisement

“The whole community is coming together to support not only the kids but also the investigation,” Flynn said.

Also Read Man casually jumps across the rooftop of New York City high-rise Well-dressed man jumps across a Financial District awnings. He rings up the...