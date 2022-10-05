Man casually jumps across the rooftop of New York City high-rise

Advertisement
  • Well-dressed man jumps across a Financial District awnings.
  • He rings up the phone while standing on the awning of window.
  • Emmy Award winning director Erik Ljung posted the video.
On Tuesday, a well-dressed daredevil was noticed strangely leaping across the awnings of a Financial District high-rise before scaling a window.

A man in a suit and dress shoes appears to be conversing on the phone while standing on the awning of a window at the 115-year-old 90 West St. building in a viral video released by Emmy Award-winning director Erik Ljung.

In the video, one man is heard saying, “Usually it’s like a teenage kid who does sh- like this.

Another adds, “Yeah, but it’s an older dude in a suit.”

Before jumping across four more awnings with spectacular slopes and no safety net to keep him from plunging the 23 stories to the street below, the intrepid traveler rings up the phone.

A post shared by Erik Ljung (@erik_ljung)

Fortunately, he easily lands each jump before making his way back to safety through an unlocked window.

Ljung posted on Instagram, “I have no idea what dude was doing.” When we first noticed him, he was already bouncing from awning to awning.

The superintendent of the building did not immediately respond calls from The Post.

In Ljung’s film, a group of stunned onlookers discuss possible explanations for why the man would risk his life by jumping off one of the city’s oldest skyscrapers.

One witness wonders if the man is a security guard, and another compares the act to parkour.

