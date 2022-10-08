Margot Robbie talks about Lady Gaga role in Joker: Folie à Deux

Lady Gaga joined Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie à Deux in August.

Lady Gaga joined Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie à Deux in August. Oscar-winning singer-actress may play Harley Quinn in Joker’s sequel. Margot Robbie has played the beloved, wicked DC character in recent years. In an interview with MTV News to promote Amsterdam, the Oscar-nominated actress weighed in on Gaga playing Harley Quinn in Todd Phillips’ film.

Robbie Harley Quinn compared to Macbeth, Batman, and Elizabeth I

Margot Robbie is thrilled to watch Lady Gaga portray Harley Quinn, a character she adores. Barbie actress compared Harley Quinn to Macbeth, Batman, and Elizabeth I “It makes me so pleased because I’ve always wanted Harley Quinn to be handed from great actor to great actor, like Macbeth or Batman. Someone plays Batman or Macbeth. Female characters are rare. I was also honoured to play Elizabeth I. Wow, Cate Blanchett played Elizabeth I. Now,'”

Cate Blanchett played Queen Elizabeth I in Elizabeth and Margot Robbie in Mary Queen of Scots. Blanchett won a Golden Globe, a BAFTA, and an Oscar for her performance. Robbie’s scene-stealing performance won her BAFTA and SAG nods.

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker: Margot Robbie’s Reaction:

Margot Robbie said this about Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn, a role she mastered in Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey: “It’s an honour to have made Harley a character other actors can play. I think she’ll do great with it.”

Harley Quinn is in skilled hands.

Lady Gaga plays Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux. Comment on Pinkvilla’s news below.

Joker: Folie à Deux, a musical starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, will be released on October 4, 2024.

