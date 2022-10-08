Margot Robbie’s response to Lady Gaga’s portrayal of Harley Quinn in “Joker 2”

According to Margot Robbie, she is “glad” to hand over the Harley Quinn role to Lady Gaga for the upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux.

The actress, who played Harley Quinn in three films between 2016 and 2021, was recently asked by host Josh Horowitz in a video interview with MTV News how she felt about someone else playing her character in a different way.

Because I’ve stated from the beginning that all I want Harley Quinn to be is one of those roles that… the way that like Macbeth or Batman always gets handed from great actor to great actor, added Robbie, “It makes me so thrilled.” “Someone gets to play their Macbeth or their Batman,” someone said.

“I feel like, in not too many cases, are there female characters,” the actress said, mentioning Queen Elizabeth I and other female roles that she had the honor of playing. I thought, “Wow! King Elizabeth, I was played by Cate Blanchett. I now get to. It’s an honor to have established a foundation that makes Harley one of those characters that other actors can try out for a while. And I have no doubt that she’ll use it in an amazing way.

In Joker: Folie à Deux, Gaga will co-star with Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Jacob Lofland as well as Joaquin Phoenix.

