The Pakistani entertainment sector is expanding and releasing another game show named “The Ultimate Muqabla” in response to the popularity of Adnan Siddiqui’s Tamasha.

The game show, which will debut on October 15 and feature some prominent figures from the theatrical community, will also feature Mariyam Nafees from Diyar e Dil.

The channel posted a clip on Instagram providing internet users a preview of the programme with host Shoaib Malik. Mariyam, a contestant on the show, disclosed that it was filmed in Thailand in June and July.

Cricket players like Kamran Akmal, Imad Wasim, Fawad Alam, and Azam Khan are among the competitors.

The contestants also include actors Haroon Shahid, Faiza Khan, Farah Butt, and Nusrat Hidayatullah.

Saeed Ajmal, a cricketer, Hammad Farooqui, Mahr Un Nisa, Sehar Afzal, and DJ Neha Khan will all appear on the programme.

The actor-producer also disclosed that The Ultimate Muqabla is a resurrected and “levelled up” version of the reality series Madventures, which concluded in 2018 after three seasons.

