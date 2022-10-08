Mark Chapman leads New Zealand to T20 match over Pakistan as they are at 147-8

Mark Chapman leads New Zealand to a T20 match over Pakistan as they are at 147-8.

Black Caps seemed to be on track for a modest score at Hagley Oval after electing to bat first.

Captain Babar Azam stated they anticipate a stronger performance from the middle order after winning the toss.

Mark Chapman helped New Zealand to reach 147-8 over Pakistan in their tri-series T20 match on Saturday in Christchurch.

Prior to Chapman’s 32 off 16 balls, which included three fours and two sixes, the Black Caps seemed to be on track for a modest score at Hagley Oval after electing to bat first.

Pakistan, which defeated Bangladesh by 21 runs in the series opener on Friday at the same location, may win the match and the entire series if they can reach their target.

The three countries are using the seven-day competition as practice for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

Opening batsmen Devon Conway (36 off 35) and captain Kane Williamson (31 off 30) lay the groundwork for New Zealand’s innings, albeit both had trouble with timing during a 61-run stand for the second wicket.

It was again another disappointing result for the talented Williamson, who has only reached the milestone of 50 in all forms once in the previous 18 months, during which time he has played 29 innings.

Chapman holed out to a slower ball from Pakistan’s greatest bowler, paceman Haris Rauf, while attempting a slog-sweep off-spinner Mohammad Nawaz (3-28).

The same Pakistani team that defeated Bangladesh yesterday is in action today.

Captain Babar Azam stated they anticipate a stronger performance from the middle order after winning the toss.

