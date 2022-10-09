Meghan Markle praised for ‘earning’ her money ‘unlike royals’

- Meghan Markle moved into Kensington Palace.
- She didn’t have a tendency to stay.
- Meghan is a self-made woman who had a difficult upbringing.
Experts explain the “true reason” Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle had a fight in Buckingham Palace.
Tom Bower, an author and biographer of the royal family, asserted this during an interview with Megyn Kelly.
Well, I think the big shot came in a manner when she moved into the Kensington Palace, he said in his opening statement to the publication.
Meghan was a little taken aback by the fact that Kate and William’s 22-room flat has two kitchens and is located right across the corridor from her.
“However, I believe that was a shock she was able to handle because she didn’t have a tendency to stay. And that, in a sense, was the other component of the issue.
The two women obviously didn’t get along, and while I don’t blame Meghan wholly for that, I am not shocked either. Meghan was a self-made woman who had a difficult upbringing; she earned every cent she had.
