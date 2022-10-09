Meghan Markle, Prince Harry wants to reconnect with royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to make amends with the royal family.

But not before their Netflix documentary and Harry’s upcoming book are released.

Harry has requested last-minute revisions to his book out of concern that “it might not go down well”.

Advertisement

According to reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to make amends with the royal family, but not before the couple’s show and Harry’s contentious biography are out.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to break the ice with their estranged royal relatives, so they have made some adjustments to the highly anticipated Netflix series and memoir that were once expected to be full of fireworks and truth bombs.

Over the following year, Meghan and Harry had wanted to make amends with Queen Elizabeth, but the Queen’s passing prevented them from doing so. The two will also be the subject of a Netflix documentary that will either make or kill their TV careers.

Harry, Diana’s younger son, has reportedly always had negative things to say about his stepmother Queen consort and father King Charles. After the show and the book, Harry and Meghan will try to reconcile with the Royal Family’s alienated members.

And Harry has requested last-minute revisions to his successful book out of concern that “it might not go down well.” Even more recently, rumours surfaced that The Duke had asked with his publisher to retract a number of explosive claims that were made against his family in the impending memoir.

Also Read Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to start a “year of reconciliation” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rumoured to be planning a "year...