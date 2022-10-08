Advertisement
Meghan Markle would not have won Princess Diana’s heart

Articles
Meghan Markle would not have won Princess Diana’s heart

  • The Duchess of Sussex has “stolen,” claims former royal photographer John Swannell.
  • Prince Harry and Princess Diana would not have approved.
  • Meghan Markle was a little-known actress when she moved to Kensington Palace.
According to a staff member, Princess Diana would not have liked Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex has “stolen,” claims former royal photographer John Swannell, and Prince Harry and Princess Diana would not have approved.

“I don’t think she would have liked her because she’d think she’d stolen her son,” Swannell told the outlet. “He’s like a puppet now.’ He elaborated ‘She seemingly had an agenda when she came over.”

“She was a little-known actress and an opportunity came up, and she took it as anybody would. But she’s a very smart woman, that’s for sure. She’s an operator.”

More than twenty years after Diana’s passing, in 2018, Meghan Markle wed into the royal family.

