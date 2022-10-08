Mouni Roy on how she was compared to Alia Bhatt in ‘Brahmastra.’

In a recent interview, as reported by a source, Mouni Roy responded to her comparison of Alia Bhatt to her in the movie Brahmastra and the idea that she outperformed Alia.

While everyone’s performance in the movie, which was a team effort, cannot be discounted in any way, according to Mouni, who expressed her pride in her own performance.

remarked Mouni “I think my hard work over the years has paid off. It feels great. But I feel I am being honest when I say that Brahmastra is everyone’s film.”

She added, “The world Ayan has created, it is a story about heroes and VFX. In this ensemble cast, every character is very important, and made has this film what it is today. You cannot negate anybody’s contribution to the film.”

The budget for Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, which is currently thought to be around INR 400 crore, is considered to be the most expensive Indian film to date. It has also taken the longest to produce than any other movie. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy play the main characters in Part 1 of Shiva, which was produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions.