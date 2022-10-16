Advertisement
The result for NA-239 Korangi-1 Karachi in the by-elections held on October 16, according to unofficial figures.
PTI chairman Imran Khan was competing against MQM-P’s Nayyar Raza. TLP’s Muhammad Yasin is also contesting for the Karachi constituency.
Polling Stations: 330/330
NA-239 Korangi-1 Karachi by-election result 2022
Party
|Candidate
Votes
|PTI
|Imran Khan
|50014
|MQM
|Nayyar Raza
|18118
