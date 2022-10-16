Advertisement
  • NA-239 Korangi-1 Karachi by-election result 2022
NA-239 Korangi-1 Karachi by-election result 2022

Articles
The result for NA-239 Korangi-1 Karachi in the by-elections held on October 16, according to unofficial figures.

PTI chairman Imran Khan was competing against MQM-P’s Nayyar Raza. TLP’s Muhammad Yasin is also contesting for the Karachi constituency.

Polling Stations: 330/330

Party

Candidate

Votes

PTIImran Khan50014
MQMNayyar Raza18118

 

