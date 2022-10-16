Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Latest
  • NA-24 Charsadda-II by-election result 2022
NA-24 Charsadda-II by-election result 2022

NA-24 Charsadda-II by-election result 2022

Articles
Advertisement
NA-24 Charsadda-II by-election result 2022

NA-24 Charsadda-II by-election result 2022

Advertisement

The result for NA-24 (Charsadda-II) in the by-elections held on October 16, according to unofficial figures.

Four candidates vying for NA-24 Charsadda-II in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PTI chief Imran Khan is competing against Awami National Party (ANP) chief Aimal Wali Khan.  Jamaat-e-Islami’s Mujeebur Rehman, independent candidate Sparlay Mohmand are the other main candidates.

 

 

Advertisement

NA-24 Charsadda-II By Election Result 2022

PartyCandidateVotes
PTIImran Khan44659
ANPAimal Wali Khan39811

 

Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Businessman Byram D. Avari passes away
Businessman Byram D. Avari passes away
Former British secretary Straw spills beans over Gujarat’s inquiry
Former British secretary Straw spills beans over Gujarat’s inquiry
PTI rejects Mohsin Naqvi’s appointment as Caretaker Punjab CM
PTI rejects Mohsin Naqvi’s appointment as Caretaker Punjab CM
Imran murderous attack probe: three members of JIT replaced
Imran murderous attack probe: three members of JIT replaced
ECP appoints Mohsin Naqvi as Caretaker CM of Punjab
ECP appoints Mohsin Naqvi as Caretaker CM of Punjab
Seven Pakistani UN peacekeepers martyred in 2022
Seven Pakistani UN peacekeepers martyred in 2022
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story