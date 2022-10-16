Advertisement
The result for NA-24 (Charsadda-II) in the by-elections held on October 16, according to unofficial figures.
Four candidates vying for NA-24 Charsadda-II in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
PTI chief Imran Khan is competing against Awami National Party (ANP) chief Aimal Wali Khan. Jamaat-e-Islami’s Mujeebur Rehman, independent candidate Sparlay Mohmand are the other main candidates.
NA-24 Charsadda-II By Election Result 2022
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|PTI
|Imran Khan
|44659
|ANP
|Aimal Wali Khan
|39811
