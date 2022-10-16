The result for NA-24 (Charsadda-II) in the by-elections held on October 16, according to unofficial figures.

Four candidates vying for NA-24 Charsadda-II in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PTI chief Imran Khan is competing against Awami National Party (ANP) chief Aimal Wali Khan. Jamaat-e-Islami’s Mujeebur Rehman, independent candidate Sparlay Mohmand are the other main candidates.

NA-24 Charsadda-II By Election Result 2022