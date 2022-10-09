Advertisement
  • Nation celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) today with religious zeal, fervor
Nation celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) today with religious zeal, fervor

  • The day of Eid Milad un Nabi dawned with 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute at provincial capitals.
  • Special prayers were offered in mosques for upholding and flourishing of Islam and unity, solidarity, progress, and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.
  • A number of activities, including processions, seminars, conferences and discussion programmes will be organized across the country today to mark the annual religious event.
The nation is celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) on Sunday (today) with traditional zeal and fervour, renewing the pledge to transform their lives in line with the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The day dawned with 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute at provincial capitals. Special prayers were offered in mosques for upholding and flourishing of Islam and unity, solidarity, progress, and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

A number of activities, including processions, seminars, conferences and discussion programmes will be organized across the country today to mark the annual religious event.

Streets, roads, markets and buildings have been beautifully decorated and illuminated with lights, colours and banners bearing writings about the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in their separate messages on Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (SAWW), have urged the nation to follow the life and teachings of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Rasool Allah Khatam-Un-Nabiyeen (SAWW) to bring peace in the society and country.

The President, in his message, said the birth of Holy Prophet Muhammad Rasool Allah Khatam un Nabiyeen Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Alayhee Wa Ashabehi Wassalam is the promise of healing for humanity.

He said our Prophet (PBUH) eliminated slavery and brought justice in society.

The Prime Minister, in his message, said the humanity was waiting for centuries for the arrival of our Prophet Muhammad Rasool Allah Khatam-Un-Nabiyeen (SAWW) so that he could dismiss dark clouds of ignorance, oppression, cruelty and exploitation.

He said Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a guide, support and refuge for the oppressed, needy, orphans, widows, poor and slaves.

