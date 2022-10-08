Nation to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) tomorrow

The day of Eid Milad will dawn with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute at provincial capitals.

ISLAMABAD: Nation will celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi Sallallah-o-Alaihe Wa Aalehe Wassallum on Sunday (tomorrow) with traditional zeal and fervour and renewing the pledge to transform their lives in line with the teachings of the Holy Prophet Sallallah-o-Alaihe Wa Aalehe Wassallum.

The day will dawn with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute at provincial capitals.

Special prayers will be offered at mosques for upholding and flourishing of Islam and unity, solidarity, progress and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

Streets, roads, as well as markets and government and private buildings have been beautifully decorated and illuminated with lights, colours and banners bearing writings about the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi Sallallah-o-Alaihe Wa Aalehe Wassallum.

State and religious organisations have planned a number of activities including processions, seminars, conferences and discussion programmes to mark the annual event.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has condemned the restrictions being imposed on Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) congregations in India and illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir by Modi government.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Saturday, he said the world community should take notice of it.

Tahir Ashrafi said that the Muslim Ummah can steer out of multifaceted challenges by following the life and teachings of holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Rasool Allah Khatim un Nabiyeen Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Ala Alayhee Wa Ashabehi Wassalam.

On October 7, President Dr Arif Alvi had approved a 90-day reduction in the sentences of prisoners on the occasion of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW). The sentences had been reduced under Article 45 of the Constitution.

According to details, the president had approved a 90-day reduction in the sentences of prisoners on the occasion of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi. However, the reduction of sentences would not apply to criminals convicted of adultery, theft, robbery, kidnapping, financial crimes, terrorism and criminals who had inflicted damage to the national exchequer.

Apart from this, the cut in sentences would not apply to those prisoners as well who had been involved in murder, espionage and anti-state activities.

