National security law used in court for the first time against Hong Kong teenagers

In Hong Kong, five adolescents were given three years in prison for calling for the overthrow of the Beijing government.

The national security law is being applied in court for the first time against minors in Hong Kong.

In 2020, Beijing enacted a comprehensive law that facilitated the prosecution of demonstrators.

Since then, a large portion of the political opposition has been jailed for opposing the Chinese government.

The defendants allegedly advocated a “bloody revolution” to topple the Chinese government in the formerly British colony via street vendors and social media, according to the court’s hearing.

Judge Kwok Wai-kin said: “Even if one person is incited, Hong Kong’s stability and residents’ safety could have been greatly harmed.”

The youths, who ranged in age from 16 to 19, belonged to the pro-independence of Hong Kong organisation Returning Valiant.

The offenders were sentenced to a training centre for young people, sometimes known as a detention institution for young people, because of their “age and immaturity,” according to Mr. Wai-kin, who stated he understood this.

The judge set a three-year maximum punishment for them as well. Authorities will decide how long they are held in detention for.

Two adults are also involved in the case and will receive sentences the following month.

At least 110 people have been detained under the national security law, according to research that was published by ChinaFile in collaboration with Georgetown University. Protesters, activists, and former opposition members are among those detained.

