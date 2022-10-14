Netizen rescue a man swept away by heavy rains

Several automobiles and two-wheelers were washed away in the Borabanda neighbourhood.

Intense rains in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad caused lengthy traffic jams after midnight.

People in the worst-hit districts slept restlessly as water from overflowing drains and lakes flooded dwellings.

Many areas of Hyderabad have experienced floods and waterlogging as a result of recent heavy rainfall. Several videos currently circulating on the Internet demonstrate its effects. A disturbing video has emerged depicting a person being washed away on his bicycle in a flooded street. Several automobiles and two-wheelers were washed away in the Borabanda neighbourhood of Hyderabad. The man in the video fell, but he was rescued and brought to safety by the inhabitants of the area.

Read the caption of the post, “A person in the Borabanda area along with his two-wheeler washed away, rescued by locals, as heavy rain lashes the city.”

People in the worst-affected districts slept restlessly as water from overflowing drains and lakes flooded their dwellings. Intense rains in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, as well as their environs, caused lengthy traffic jams after midnight. The devastation continued on Thursday, as roads in some places remained submerged and severed essential connections. Few Local Military Authority (LMA) roads in Secunderabad remained flooded, stranding commuters from the northern portions of the city.

