New Zealand’s Kane Williamson chooses to bat first against Pakistan.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan in the second game of the tri-nation series, which was contested in Christchurch.

The same Pakistani team that defeated Bangladesh yesterday is in action today.

Captain Babar Azam stated they anticipate a stronger performance from the middle order after winning the toss.

🚨 T O S S A L E R T 🚨 New Zealand win the toss and elect to bat first 🏏#NZvPAK | #NZTriSeries pic.twitter.com/1lQx3bKVeM — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 8, 2022

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi.

