ISLAMABAD: Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that we have no fear from the Punjab government, but opponents will not find a place to hide their faces shortly.

While addressing a press conference, Federal Minister Khawaja Asif said that we do not go round the courts like them.

He said that a case has been made against him and now it came to know that anti-corruption has issued an arrest warrant for Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, we have no fear of being arrested by the Punjab government.

He said that those who are supporting Imran are the most corrupt people.

The Defencee Minister said that Imran, who used to describe vote buying as ‘Shirk’, was himself involved in it. He said that Imran’s real face has come out in front of all in just four months.

Khawaja Asif said that Imran fought the 2018 election on the slogan of accountability. He wondered where his 2018 slogan had gone now.

He expressed surprise that where did the PTI chief’s slogan of ‘Jihad’ against corruption go? He asked him what happened to his other promises, including giving one crore jobs to the youth of the country.